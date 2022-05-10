With six months left, ominous outlook remains for Democrats

ANALYSIS — Three-quarters of the way through the midterm election cycle, it doesn’t look like anything will change the ominous forecast for Democrats. And Republicans remain well-positioned to take back Congress this fall.

There’s a difference between historic events and game-changing events (events that change the trajectory of an election cycle). A Supreme Court decision effectively overturning Roe v. Wade would certainly be another historic event. But pause is warranted before assuming such a decision will fundamentally alter the current outlook for the midterms.

President Joe Biden’s job rating inverted in the aftermath of the withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021 and has never recovered. Biden’s 41.9 percent job approval as of Monday, according to the FiveThirtyEight average, is essentially the same as his 42.7 percent job approval six months ago on Nov. 10.

That’s remarkable stability in the face of monumental events. Biden appointed, and the Democratic-controlled Senate confirmed, the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court. Biden had to react to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the potential escalation of conflict between nuclear powers. And the United States has largely moved out of its pandemic posture. Yet none of those events had a noticeable impact on how voters viewed the job Biden is doing.

Despite some Democratic optimism earlier in the cycle that time would heal some political wounds, specifically those surrounding COVID-19 and the economy, that just hasn’t been the case. Persistent inflation, high gas prices, supply chain problems, crime, and other issues have built a political ceiling that Biden is having trouble cracking.