Party leaders pick favorites in Nevada primary, but will long shots come in?

The odds are against upsets in Tuesday's Nevada primaries, but the house doesn't always win, especially in low-turnout elections.

In the Republican Senate primary, former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the son and grandson of former senators, has led by double-digit margins in multiple polls over Sam Brown, an Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient. The winner will face Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the most vulnerable senator running this year.

Laxalt has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, who praised his work combatting "election fraud" in Nevada. But Brown has the endorsement of the Nevada Republican Party, and one sign his campaign had some late strength might be that the anti-tax group Club for Growth, which backs Laxalt, has spent another $519,000 on the race since May 24 alone.

President Joe Biden won Nevada, a state where Democratic voters in particular have embraced early and mail-in voting. Democrats still anticipate that Laxalt will prevail. Cortez Masto's campaign and the Nevada Democratic Victory operation have been focusing their attention on Laxalt's failed legal efforts related to alleged fraud in the 2020 election. The Senate race is rated as a Toss-up by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales.

The only Democratic incumbent with an intriguing primary matchup is Rep. Dina Titus, who is seeking reelection in a reconfigured 1st District. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Thursday endorsed challenger Amy Vilela.