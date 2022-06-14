Vote to impeach Trump leads to Rep. Tom Rice’s ouster in GOP primary

South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice became the biggest casualty of former President Donald Trump’s wrath over the 2020 elections, losing a primary Tuesday to a rival who argued that Rice was a traitor for voting with nine other House Republicans for impeachment after the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Rice had less than 25 percent to Trump-endorsed state Rep. Russell Fry's 51 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 11:01 p.m. with an estimated 98.4 percent of the vote counted. The other five Republicans in the race had a combined 24 percent.

Rice is the first pro-impeachment Republican to lose a primary against a Trump-backed challenger. Four of the 10 opted to retire rather than seek reelection, while California Rep. David Valadao appears to be on track to win the second-place spot in the June 7 all-party primary, which has yet to be called.

Rice faced some of the most intense backlash, after Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, because of the partisan lean of his district — it voted for Trump by a 19-point margin in 2020 — and his record as a reliable pro-Trump vote in the House.

Rice’s defeat is a boon for Trump, whose role in firing up supporters ahead of the assault on the Capitol has been the subject of nationally televised hearings of a House select committee that started last week.