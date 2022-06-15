EPA sets stricter advisories for ‘forever chemicals’ in water

The EPA on Wednesday released four drinking water health advisories for so-called forever chemicals based on studies that indicate negative health effects may occur with concentrations that are near-zero and below the agency's ability to detect.

As part of a series of actions to address per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance, or PFAS, contamination, the agency issued an interim health advisory for perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) to replace advisories issued in 2016.

While the previous advisory level was 70 parts per trillion for either compound or a combination of PFOA and PFOS, the new advisories are 0.004 and 0.02 parts per trillion, respectively, below detection levels that the agency determines can be reliably measured in water using approved testing methods in a laboratory setting. The EPA also released health advisories for two other chemicals, including a chemical originally introduced as a replacement for PFOA.

In an accompanying question-and-answer web page, the agency acknowledged that some system operators may be providing water with trace amounts of contamination, but that the risk of harm declines at those levels.

While PFAS remains largely unregulated, the EPA said these actions will be used to inform rulemaking, including national primary drinking water regulations that would create an enforceable standard for PFOA and PFOS, which it anticipates releasing this fall.