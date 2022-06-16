House Democrats prod Senate, Biden on climate legislation

Congressional Democrats are redoubling their push for a sweeping climate bill this Congress, urging President Joe Biden to “do everything” in his power to make a deal as the country braces for a hot and arid summer and the world’s atmosphere breaks greenhouse gas records.

House Democrats on Thursday pressed the Senate to consider the climate and renewable-energy elements of the legislation their chamber passed last year — the roughly $2 trillion budget reconciliation bill — before the August recess. There is broad support in the House for those measures, they said.

“We have presented a consensus of diverse voices, diverse communities, diverse perspectives in the political sphere, and we have suggested that we have come together," Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., said at a news conference Thursday about the House Democrats' message to the Senate. "Now tell us what you can send us back, because it is so important that we get this done.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said the bill would help peel the U.S. away from a fossil-fuel-centric economy. “It would have brought support to frontline communities that have been devastated by pollution and the climate crisis.”

Tonko and Jayapal were among 175 House Democrats who signed a letter, sent Wednesday, to Biden, pressing the president to take a more rigorous position in brokering a deal with lawmakers to pass a significant climate bill this Congress.