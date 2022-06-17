Grant funding becomes sticking point in gun negotiations

A key sticking point in the negotiations over a bipartisan gun violence package being drafted in the Senate has become how states can use grant money in that package.

The framework released Sunday called for grant money to help states implement “red flag” laws, which allow law enforcement and family members to petition courts to temporarily remove firearms from people who show signs of becoming dangerous to themselves or others.

But Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, began suggesting publicly this week that states that don’t have red flag laws — and don’t want them — should be able to access the funding for other purposes like assisted outpatient treatment, which is a court-ordered treatment for those who have a history of not adhering with mental health treatment.

Assisted outpatient treatment, which is permitted in 47 states, is often used as a condition of severely mentally ill individuals remaining in the community, rather than being hospitalized or incarcerated. Only Connecticut, Maryland and Massachusetts do not permit such treatment.