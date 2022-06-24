Veterans toxic exposure bill stalls as lawmakers head home

A bipartisan bill to expand veterans health care and disability benefits will not make it to President Joe Biden’s desk until after the July Fourth congressional recess because of a minor tax provision.

The House is supposed to originate tax bills under the Constitution. So when the Senate passed the bill last week with the tax provision in it, the move created a blue slip problem requiring the bill to be reconsidered.

Senate Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Jon Tester, one of the bill’s chief sponsors, made a rescue attempt Thursday night as the Senate was preparing to adjourn for the two-week recess. He asked unanimous consent for the Senate to request the return of the papers from the House, and notwithstanding the lack of receipt of the papers that the Senate immediately agree to a resolution dropping the problematic tax provision from the bill.

“Tonight we have a chance to get it back on track,” the Montana Democrat said on the floor. “We have a chance to get it to the House without further delay.”

But without agreement from all 100 senators, there was no chance of fixing the bill before the recess. And Sen. Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., promptly lodged an objection.