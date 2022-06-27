Past service in Congress no indicator of future success

As former Reps. Corrine Brown and Alan Grayson prepare to face off in a crowded Democratic primary in Florida’s 10th District, they better hope they do better than a batch of other former members who have failed in their comeback attempts.

More than a handful of former House members and U.S. senators are running again for Congress or statewide office. But nearly halfway through the primary calendar, the vast majority have lost and most haven’t even come close.

The highest profile failed comeback was probably in Georgia, where former Sen. David Perdue was trounced by Gov. Brain Kemp, 74 percent to 22 percent, in the GOP primary for governor. Perdue’s drubbing happened even with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer started as the initial frontrunner in the Democratic race to challenge GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley in Iowa. She eventually surrendered her early lead after being outspent dramatically on television, and lost the nomination by 15 points, 55 percent to 40 percent, to retired Vice Admiral Mike Franken.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine received plenty of criticism for his handling of COVID-19, but former Rep. Jim Renacci didn’t even come close to defeating him in the primary. DeWine prevailed by 20 points. Across the border in Pennsylvania, former Rep. Lou Barletta finished second in the GOP primary for governor, but that was more than 20 points behind state Sen. Doug Mastriano.