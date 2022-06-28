Deaths of dozens of migrants in trailer renew border policy debate

The discovery late Monday that dozens of migrants perished in a trailer while trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border sparked outrage among lawmakers and fresh questions about the Biden administration’s border policies.

Democratic lawmakers blamed the public health directive known as Title 42, which has been used for more than two years to expel asylum-seekers, for causing migrants to turn to dangerous alternatives. The Biden administration attempted to rescind Title 42 last month, but was blocked by a federal judge.

“We need to end Title 42 and fix our broken immigration system so these unimaginable tragedies stop happening,” Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García, D-Ill., tweeted. “People fleeing violence and poverty deserve a chance at a better life.”

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, said late Monday that he had spoken with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose department is working to alert the families of the victims and investigate the incident. The death toll — reportedly at least 46 people — is one of the gravest instances of migrant death in recent U.S. history.

In a press gaggle aboard Air Force One, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House was focused on accountability for the human smugglers who brought the migrants across the border as well as broader government efforts to deter human smuggling networks.