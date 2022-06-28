These days, the Supreme Court shapes the election returns

More than a century ago, humorist Finley Peter Dunne offered shrewd observations on politics in the Irish dialect of the mythical Mr. Dooley. Along with “politics ain’t beanbag,” Mr. Dooley is best remembered for saying, “Th’ Supreme Coort follows th’ election returns.”

But after Friday’s long-expected abortion decision, it is now more accurate to say, “The Supreme Court shapes the election returns.”

The political reverberations from the court overturning Roe v. Wade will take weeks to sort out. But the early polling suggests that the decision may prove to be the Democrats’ salvation in a tough off-year election environment.

While much of the news coverage has focused on the politically passionate, it is revealing to look at the views of self-described “independents.” A CBS News/YouGov poll, conducted over the weekend, found that 62 percent of independents disapproved of the decision and 41 percent of these swing voters considered themselves “scared” by the Supreme Court’s actions.

Even more telling were the ripple effects from the implicit threat in Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion wanting to also overturn Supreme Court precedents allowing gay marriage and the sale of contraceptives.