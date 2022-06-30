McConnell threatens support for China bill, citing budget talks

Republicans won’t back compromise legislation to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing and U.S. competitiveness with China if Democrats continue to negotiate a partisan budget package that can pass without GOP support, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday.

“Let me be perfectly clear: there will be no bipartisan USICA as long as Democrats are pursuing a partisan reconciliation bill,” the Kentucky Republican tweeted, using the acronym for the expansive competitiveness measure that passed both chambers in very different forms and is now in conference.

McConnell’s pronouncement significantly complicates Democrats’ summer legislative agenda, which includes trying to pass both the competitiveness bill and the tax and spending package formerly known as “Build Back Better” before the August recess.

McConnell made his statement shortly after Senate Democrats announced they reached agreement on a prescription drug pricing plan that’s a key piece of the budget reconciliation package they’ve been renegotiating to appease Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va. Manchin in December announced his opposition to the $2.2 trillion House-passed tax and spending bill, which was already scaled way back from Democrats’ earlier plans.

“Sen. McConnell is holding American jobs in key US industries hostage to help China and protect his friends in big pharma allowing them to keep screwing over Americans with outrageously high Rx drug prices,” Justin Goodman, a spokesperson for Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, said in an email.