Senate drafts last-ditch drug pricing plan ahead of midterms

Senate Democrats are scraping together a last-minute plan to let Medicare negotiate prices directly with manufacturers for some prescription drugs ahead of the midterm elections, according to a summary of the plan obtained by CQ Roll Call.

The effort attempts to revive a key piece of Democrats’ sweeping social spending and climate bill after intra-party divisions killed the original legislation. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., has been working with the broader bill’s most vocal Democratic holdout, Sen. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, who has consistently supported the idea of Medicare negotiation.

The Washington Post first reported the deal.

A source familiar with the plan said the plan is expected to have the full support of the caucus. Schumer will need the support of all 50 Senate Democrats to pass the bill under the chamber’s budget reconciliation process. But it’s not clear if the deal has the support of other moderate Democrats like Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., or Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

Schumer is expected to present the plan to the parliamentarian by Tuesday, and is working on striking a deal with Manchin on tax and climate change provisions before the clock runs out. Schumer is aiming to put a new reconciliation package on the floor as early as late July.