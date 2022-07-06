For chips and budget packages, Democrats face choices

ANALYSIS — Much of official Washington and interested observers outside the Beltway have been attempting to parse Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s bombshell last Thursday that appeared to drive a stake into bipartisan talks to pass a package of domestic semiconductor manufacturing incentives this summer.

After letting the Kentucky Republican’s comments sink in over the July Fourth holiday, we spoke to some veteran Washington hands about possible pathways for Democratic leaders to salvage both the competitiveness package and a skinnier version of their partisan budget reconciliation package. Getting both done before the August recess became more difficult after McConnell’s threat. However, there is another avenue for Democrats to have their cake and eat it too, if fraught with peril.

First, a little recap of where things stand: As McConnell tweeted Thursday, there won’t be a bipartisan competitiveness package “as long as Democrats are pursuing a partisan reconciliation bill.” He didn’t say anything about what happens after Democrats are done with reconciliation and President Joe Biden has signed it.

However, since clearing reconciliation will likely take much of July, and after the August recess lawmakers will be consumed with funding the government and avoiding a shutdown before going home to campaign, realistically the next opportunity will be during a post-election lame-duck session. That means if Democrats opt to jam through reconciliation in July, it might help out vulnerable incumbents on one score but deprive others in key states of a major talking point on the microchips bill.

So how can Democrats potentially score a double win before the August recess? Below we discuss the advantages and disadvantages of pulling out the $52 billion grant program for chipmakers and lumping it together with a "Build Back Better"-lite reconciliation plan that’s been percolating among Democrats.