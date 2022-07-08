Fight club: As Democrats urge Biden to show some moxie, AOC’s ‘vigor’ offers an example

ANALYSIS — Washington Democrats seem tired as the dog days of summer begin. All but one, that is.

Their collective fatigue after a spate of mass shootings and several right-turn decisions by the Supreme Court, including the end of federal abortion protections, is understandable. But it won’t help them come November.

More voters would prefer Republicans to run Congress than Democrats, 44.8 percent to 43.2 percent, according to a calculation based on multiple polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight.

To be sure, there are chances ahead for Democrats on Capitol Hill — and President Joe Biden — to catch their collective breath and start showing more vigor. Moderate and progressive Democrats agree on one thing, painting the country as in “crisis” and heading back to the 19th century, with a “rogue” high court and a Republican Party willing to resort to violence under the command of former President Donald Trump.

The paradox for Democrats is Biden does use tough talk.