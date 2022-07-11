Jan. 6 panel to examine Trump’s role in galvanizing extremists

The Jan. 6 committee plans to use a public hearing Tuesday to show how former President Donald Trump galvanized violent domestic extremist groups to converge on the Capitol in an attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss.

After the Electoral College met on Dec. 14, 2020, and confirmed Joe Biden won the presidential election, Trump, on Dec. 18, met in the White House with outside lawyers. That group included Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, along with former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn, and they discussed seizing voting machines and appointing a special counsel to investigate false election fraud claims. On Dec. 19, Trump sent out a tweet calling for protesters to come to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, urging them: “Be there, will be wild!”

Reps. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., and Jamie Raskin, D-Md., will split time leading the hearing.

They will highlight the “explosive effect” the Dec. 19 tweet had among domestic violent extremist groups, Raskin told CBS.

“The first time in American history when a president of the United States called a protest against his own government, in fact, to try to stop the counting of Electoral College votes in a presidential election he had lost. Absolutely unprecedented,” Raskin told CBS, referring to the tweet.