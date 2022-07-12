Rage, rage against the octogenarian steel cage match

This is the summer of Joe Biden’s discontent.

Even though gas prices are dropping and the economy remains strong, Biden’s approval ratings resemble Harry Truman’s during the depths of the Korean War.

Over the weekend, The New York Times ran a front-page article with the headline “At 79, Biden Is Testing the Boundaries of Age and the Presidency.” And leading the paper on Monday morning was a poll story with the subhead: “With the country gripped by a pervasive sense of pessimism, the president is hemorrhaging support.”

Biden’s poll numbers may eventually rebound, but barring the discovery of a Fountain of Youth on the South Lawn of the White House, the age issue isn’t going away for a president who will be 80 in November.

All this brings us to a spring chicken known as Donald J. Trump.