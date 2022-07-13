Biden administration says pharmacists cannot deny contraceptives

In the latest salvo aimed at responding to a June 24 Supreme Court decision overturning the federal right to an abortion, the Biden administration Wednesday told pharmacists that they will violate federal civil rights laws if they deny women prescribed medications because of personal views about contraception or abortion.

The Department of Health and Human Services sent guidance to roughly 60,000 retail pharmacies reminding them of their legal obligation under federal civil rights laws to dispense medication as prescribed, including contraceptives and medication for women experiencing pregnancy loss or needing a medication abortion.

Any individual who experiences such discrimination can file a complaint with the agency’s Office for Civil Rights.

Under the nondiscrimination clause of the 2010 health care law, recipients of federal financial assistance, such as Medicare and Medicaid, are prohibited from denying health care based on sex, race or disability. This applies to pharmacies distributing medication and making determinations regarding the suitability of prescribed medication for a patient.

Federal laws preempt state laws that limit abortion care or contraception, a senior HHS official told reporters.