Manchin wants progress on inflation before action on broader budget bill

Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., said Friday that he told Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer that he wanted to wait until after the July inflation figures came out before moving forward with long-awaited tax and climate spending legislation.

In an interview Friday with WV MetroNews host Hoppy Kercheval, Manchin said he told Schumer that if legislation must move before the August recess, he could only support parts of the budget reconciliation package that would allow Medicare to negotiate prices with pharmaceutical companies and extend expanded health care premium subsidies for two years.

Late Thursday night, The Washington Post broke the news that Manchin had told Schumer he could not support clean energy spending and tax credits or tax increases on wealthy individuals and corporations at this time.

Manchin said Friday the June consumer price index data released Wednesday that showed inflation climbed 9.1 percent over the previous year led him to tell Schumer to wait on the tax and climate pieces of the legislation.