House seeks to protect contraception after Roe changes

The House on Thursday passed legislation that would codify the federal right to contraception, although the measure faces slim odds in the Senate because of GOP concerns about the broadness of the bill.

Supporters say the bill, which passed largely along party lines, would enshrine the right to access contraception and the right of providers to prescribe and provide information about contraception into federal law. If it’s enacted, violators could be penalized for impeding access to birth control including oral contraceptives, emergency contraceptives, long-acting reversible contraceptives and other birth control methods.

The bill passed 228-195, with eight Republicans joining 220 Democrats. Two Republicans voted present.

Democrats who are worried about the potential implications of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June have pushed for weekly votes like this one to send the political message that they are exploring what options they can accomplish to protect reproductive rights.

“We want to put the Republicans on record – but we'd like to put them on record in support of contraception. We want this legislation to pass in a bipartisan way,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a Wednesday press conference in support of the bill.