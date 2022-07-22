No, Mike Pence is not going to be elected president

ANALYSIS — Mike Pence is not going to be elected president of the United States.

After serving a heartbeat away from the presidency, it’s natural to regard any vice president as a strong contender for the top job. It’s also dangerous to make definitive electoral projections in uncertain political times.

But there simply isn’t a viable path to the Oval Office for Pence.

You wouldn’t necessarily know it by media coverage that highlights primary races in which Pence backs one candidate and former President Donald Trump backs another as though they were meaningful battles in the war for leadership of the Republican Party.

One of the biggest examples was earlier this year in Georgia’s gubernatorial primary.