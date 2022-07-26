Don’t let the Electoral Count Act rewrite go down for the count

For congressional Democrats worried about November, nothing matters more than passing a Joe Manchin-approved health care (and maybe a bit more) bill through filibuster-proof reconciliation. The legislation, if it passes, might be called Build Back Less Later.

For American democracy, though, nothing matters more than passing a long-overdue rewrite of an obscure piece of legislation called the Electoral Count Act of 1887. The legislation, if it passes, is unlikely to be featured in any 2022 campaign commercials in either party.

The Electoral Count Act governs the tallying of electoral votes for president, which, as you might recall, was a subject of minor controversy in 2021.

As the Jan. 6 committee has conclusively demonstrated, Donald Trump orchestrated a failed insurrection to delay or block the counting of the electoral votes that formally elected Joe Biden.

But, if Fox News provides your prism on reality, you may instead believe that we are merely talking about a friendly self-guided Jan. 6 tour of the Capitol by patriots who grew a bit exuberant.