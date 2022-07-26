McCarthy offers GOP agenda preview ahead of Trump’s return to Washington

Before former President Donald Trump stepped onstage for his first speech in Washington since leaving the White House, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was at the same venue talking up the prospects of winning an enduring Republican majority in November.

"I believe in this next election, this is a 50-year election. Never before are we going to feel this type of opportunity in a year of redistricting," McCarthy said Tuesday at the Trump-headlined America First Agenda summit. "We can lock in a conservative majority for the decade."

Speaking on a panel with former Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., McCarthy had been asked about lessons from the GOP takeover of the House in 1994. McCarthy said his conference would start to unveil its agenda on Wednesday in a move reminiscent of the Gingrich-led "Contract with America."

"For the last year and a half, every single one of our members have been part of a task force finding solutions. We've been coming together; we're going to meet tomorrow. We're going to roll part of that out ... our commitment to America," McCarthy said. "We're going to go back in August, talking and listening to our constituents, finalize it and roll it out in September."

Gingrich was full of praise for McCarthy and his effort to put forth a policy agenda ahead of November, while criticizing Republicans who might prefer not to do that and instead rely on high inflation and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings to ensure victory.