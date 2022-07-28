Legislative Branch spending proposal would harden security

Senate Democrats on Thursday proposed a $4.8 billion fiscal 2023 draft Legislative Branch appropriations bill, which like its House counterpart, would give big boosts to Capitol Police and the Architect of the Capitol to fortify the complex.

The committee’s request is $780.4 million above fiscal 2022 spending, lower than the 20 percent jump requested in the $5.7 billion House bill. The Senate bill excludes House-only spending, and vice versa.

“This bill makes key investments in both resources and staffing to protect the Capitol complex from known and unknown threats,” said Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I.

The proposal comes as the campus continues to reckon with deep security and communication issues exposed during last year’s mob attack on Jan. 6.

The beleaguered Capitol Police force, which has been struggling with low morale and staffing shortages, would get $707.1 million, an increase of $104.6 million from fiscal 2022. That sum is similar to the House proposal of $105.6 million in new funding.