Newhouse declared winner while Herrera Beutler’s lead narrows

Rep. Dan Newhouse is the projected winner of his primary in Washington’s 4th District, but Republican colleague Jaime Herrera Beutler’s lead over a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump has narrowed significantly in the state’s 3rd District as votes from Tuesday continue to be tallied.

Other races called Friday night by The Associated Press showed Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier will face Republican lawyer-businessman Matt Larkin in Washington’s 8th District, while Marine veteran Kelly Cooper will face Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton in Arizona’s 4th District.

Newhouse and Herrera Beutler were among the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after his supporters stormed the Capitol in 2021, and the former president urged supporters to defeat them this year. One other impeachment supporter, Rep. Peter Meijer, was defeated in Tuesday's primary in Michigan.

Washington’s primaries put candidates of all parties on the same ballot, and the two top vote-getters face each other in the November general election.

With an estimated 85 percent of the vote counted Friday night, Newhouse was running first in the eight-candidate field with 26 percent and was declared the winner by the AP at 5:15 p.m. Pacific Time on Friday. Democrat Doug White, a digital marketing executive, secured the second spot on the ballot with 25 percent. Loren Culp, a former police chief and unsuccessful 2020 gubernatorial candidate who was backed by Trump, was third with 21 percent. Five other Republicans split the remaining 28 percent.