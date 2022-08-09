DHS to phase out ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy after court action

The Department of Homeland Security announced late Monday it will begin phasing out a Trump-era program that requires some asylum-seekers to spend months in Mexico, after a Texas federal judge dissolved his earlier order that required the program’s revival.

The department said in a news release that it is “committed to ending the court-ordered implementation” of the immigration program, known informally as the “Remain in Mexico” policy, “in a quick, and orderly, manner.”

The move follows the Supreme Court decision in June that the government is not legally required to implement the program.

The former administration’s policy, initially terminated by the Biden administration but revived late last year under court order, requires some migrants to wait in Mexico for the duration of their U.S. immigration court proceedings, which can last months or even more than a year.

As part of the department’s effort to end the revived program, migrants claiming asylum will no longer be newly enrolled in Remain in Mexico. Additionally, migrants already waiting in Mexico under the program will be “disenrolled” at their next immigration court hearing date and allowed to continue their cases from within the U.S., according to DHS.