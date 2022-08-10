Farmer and ex-legislator Finstad declared winner of Hagedorn seat

Finstad described the decision to make his first bid for Congress as “the perfect storm and timeline” that allowed him to consider how he could represent the part of the state where he was born and raised.

In May he won a crowded Republican primary, and his victory was hailed by GOP groups, including American Dream Federal Action, that spent a combined $1.5 million to help him beat Munson, who had support from members of the House Freedom Caucus. Jennifer Carnahan, Hagedorn’s widow, finished third in that special primary.

Finstad started his political career with a two-year stint as a district aide for then-Rep. Mark Kennedy, R-Minn. He left that job to run for and win a seat in the state House of Representatives in 2002.

He spent three terms in the state House, rising to assistant minority leader before he left to work at the Center for Rural Policy and Development, a small policy research organization based in Minnesota. He said his time there was critical in developing a wider approach to legislating and taught him to tailor policy solutions to specific problems.

“As a farmer, duct tape is probably the easiest way to fix things, but it doesn’t fix it. It just holds it together,” he said. “And I think that’s the same way I look at these things — a one-size approach doesn’t fit.”