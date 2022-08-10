This week marks the 50th anniversary of my failed congressional race in Michigan. I sought to be the youngest member of the House while running to the left of George McGovern — the 1970s equivalent of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Now, during this golden jubilee week, I am intrigued by the lessons that I have absorbed from this long-ago campaign and how my views of politics have been partly shaped by this crusade fueled by my anti-Vietnam War passions.

As a graduate student in history at the University of Michigan whose only vehicle was a three-speed bicycle, I did not fit the mold of an ambitious young political striver. In fact, I resented those who got an early boost in politics from a famous last name or inherited wealth.

So I set out to prove that in America you could get elected without them.

Beyond Vietnam, the impetus for my campaign was the 1971 ratification of the constitutional amendment enshrining the 18-year-old vote. I realized that there were more college students in my congressional district (home to both the University of Michigan and Eastern Michigan University) than almost anywhere else in the country.