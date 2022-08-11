Superbugs: Policy Solutions To Tackle an Emerging Health Threat

Some infections have no effective treatment. We need to support a robust pipeline of novel antimicrobials to stop these “superbugs.”

What is the superbug crisis?

Superbugs are bacteria or fungi that are resistant to antibiotics and other treatments, a characteristic known as antimicrobial resistance, or AMR. A study by the Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance Project found that drug-resistant bacterial infections killed more than 1.2 million people and were associated with 4.95 million deaths worldwide in 2019.1

The superbug threat

In a recent virtual event, Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) explained why AMR is emerging as a global health threat.