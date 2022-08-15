With new Alaska ballot, Murkowski may survive Trump’s wrath in primary

Murkowski reported $5.3 million cash on hand as of July 27, according to Federal Election Commission disclosures. Nearly $1.9 million of her total haul of $7.5 million came from political action committees. Tshibaka held more than $800,000 after raising $3.3 million through July 27; just $16,000 of that came from PACs. No other contender had raised anywhere near that, and given Murkowski’s moderate voting record, she may well attract a sizable chunk of votes from Democrats as well as from independents.

The top four candidates in the primary will compete in November, when voters will have the opportunity to rank them. The system sets out something of an instant runoff. Voters’ second and other subsequent choices are factored in only if their first and later choices finish at the bottom of the pack and then don’t make it to the next round. The counting stops when one candidate gets over 50 percent.

The system got an earlier-than-expected test after Young died in March and a special primary was held in June to pick four contenders for Tuesday’s race to serve the remainder of his term.

Because one of the top four dropped out of the special election race, it’s a three-way contest. Peltola may actually win the most votes on the first counting, said Deb Otis, the director of research for FairVote, which advocates for ranked-choice voting.

That’s because Palin, who was the Republican vice presidential candidate in 2008 and later became a darling of the tea party movement, and Begich are likely to split GOP or conservative-leaning voters. Peltola is unlikely to win but does have a path, depending on subsequent balloting.