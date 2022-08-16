FDA finalizes over-the-counter hearing aid rule

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday finalized a rule making hearing aids for people with mild to moderate hearing loss available without requiring them to see a doctor.

The rule will take effect in 60 days, and hearing aids could be available over the counter for Americans in early October.

An estimated 28.8 million Americans could benefit from hearing aids, according to the National Institutes of Health. But just 16 percent of eligible people aged 20-69 currently use them, and just 30 percent of eligible seniors older than 70 use them.

The steep price is often a reason. Hearing aids typically range between $1,000 to $4,000 per ear. The Biden administration hopes that making the devices available over the counter will boost competition and lower prices.

"This action makes good on my commitment to lower costs for American families, delivering nearly $3,000 in savings to American families for a pair of hearing aids and giving people more choices to improve their health and wellbeing," President Joe Biden said in a statement Tuesday morning, praising the final rule.