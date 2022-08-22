Appeals court delays Graham testimony in Georgia probe

A federal appeals court over the weekend gave South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham a brief reprieve from testifying in a Georgia grand jury probe into former president Donald Trump’s effort to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

An 11th Circuit panel on Sunday stayed federal trial Judge Leigh Martin May’s prior ruling that Graham, a Republican, would have to testify in the investigation.

Graham had challenged the subpoena for his testimony about two calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Raffensperger’s staff in 2020, arguing that testifying would violate the constitutional protections for members of Congress engaging in “speech or debate.”

The weekend order delays Graham’s scheduled Tuesday appearance before a grand jury and follows a month of legal wrangling with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is seeking testimony from Graham and more than a half a dozen Trump allies.

Following through on the appeals court order, May gave Graham until Wednesday and the Georgia district attorney until Aug. 29 to address the 11th Circuit decision. May wrote the parties will have to lay out specifics about Graham’s expected testimony.