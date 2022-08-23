OMB: Deficits, growth lower in the near term, inflation up

The White House's annual update to its most recent budget forecasts shows a brighter near-term picture for federal finances but a gloomier outlook for inflation and economic growth.

Compared with late March when the Biden administration released its fiscal 2023 budget request, the Office of Management and Budget in a report issued Tuesday sees the deficit for the current fiscal year dropping to just over $1 trillion, a $383 billion improvement from its prior forecast.

It's also $1.7 trillion lower than the previous fiscal year's budget shortfall, a drop that OMB Director Shalanda Young touted in a blog post as the "single largest nominal decline in the federal deficit in American history."

While that improvement was driven by better-than-expected tax collections, economic growth is clearly slowing amid higher inflation and interest rates than the White House budget office previously expected.

Growth in inflation-adjusted gross domestic product is now predicted to cool down to 1.4 percent this year and 1.8 percent in 2023 from the loftier 3.8 percent and 2.5 percent respectively that the White House said it expected in March.