Former Reed aide will take his New York seat, for a few months at least

Steuben County Republican Committee Chairman Joe Sempolinski is headed to Congress after winning a special election Tuesday in New York’s 23rd District to serve the remainder of former Rep. Tom Reed’s term.

Sempolinski beat Democrat Max Della Pia, 53 percent to 47 percent. The Associated Press called the race at 11:55 p.m.

Reed resigned in May to join a lobbying firm. In early 2021, Reed had already declared that he would not seek another term following accusations of sexual misconduct.

A former staffer who worked for Reed as district director and campaign manager, Sempolinski said he felt compelled to jump into the special election after Reed’s departure.