Green group targets six House races in $2 million ad campaign

Corrected 4:30 p.m. | As Democrats seek to promote their climate plan to voters, the national environmental advocacy group LCV Victory Fund is launching its first investment in House races of the 2022 cycle in six battleground House districts.

The $2 million television ad campaign is intended to highlight vulnerable Democrats’ votes for the climate, health care and tax bill that President Joe Biden signed this month and attack their Republican opponents’ records on the environment.

“Environmental champions in the House just voted to lower costs for families, create millions of jobs, and take the strongest climate action in U.S. history — we need to protect these vulnerable Democratic members at all costs,” said Megan Jacobs, the group’s senior national campaign director.

The ads will target Republican Yvette Herrell of New Mexico and Democrats Mike Levin of California, Jahana Hayes of Connecticut, Sharice Davids of Kansas, Susan Wild of Pennsylvania and Kim Schrier of Washington. All are in races rated Toss-up by Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales, except Levin and Hayes, whose races are rated Likely Democratic.

The ads in California and Washington will run in conjunction with EDF Action Votes. EDF Action Votes is affiliated with the Environmental Defense Fund, as LCV Victory Fund is tied to the League of Conservation Voters.