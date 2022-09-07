Learning from the 1998 and 2002 midterms

ANALYSIS — The 1998 and 2002 elections remain the only times since 1932 that the president’s party has gained House seats in a midterm. Do those elections tell us anything about this year’s election?

Midterms tend to bring out the disappointed and angry, who almost always send a message of dissatisfaction to the president.

The midterm dynamic can be very strong, producing huge partisan waves that result in large House (and Senate) losses for the president’s party. This is especially true when one party controls the White House and both houses of Congress — and is clearly responsible for the direction of the country.

The dynamic also tends to be particularly strong during times of economic turmoil, whether recession, inflation, unemployment or high interest rates. Kitchen table issues get the voters’ attention very quickly.

What made 1998 and 2002 so different from every other midterm?