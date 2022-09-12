Biden touts new drug pricing law amid cancer, biotech push

President Joe Biden on Monday hit the campaign trail to unveil new initiatives in biotechnology and a leader for a new health research agency key to his “Cancer Moonshot” initiative.

Biden channeled former President John F. Kennedy’s speech 60 years ago aimed at putting a man on the moon during a visit to Boston’s John F. Kennedy Presidential Library. He named longtime biologist Renee Wegrzyn to lead the new Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, which will focus on speeding innovative technologies to market for diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and infectious diseases.

“When President Kennedy called for a moonshot, we didn't have all the tools and experience we needed,” he said. “But with our cancer moonshot today, we do.”

Biden also touted the newly enacted health, climate and tax law that the White House expects will save Medicare enrollees thousands of dollars on cancer drugs through a new $2,000 annual out-of-pocket cap in Medicare Part D. The administration cited as an example Janssen’s prostate cancer drug Zytiga, which has an expected out-of-pocket cost of more than $8,000 per year.

“For so many people, one of the first things they think about when they get a diagnosis — how am I going to pay for treatment?” he said, calling the law a “godsend.”