Graham eyes national abortion ban

A proposal by Sen. Lindsey Graham to ban abortion after 15 weeks has highlighted the stark differences among Senate Republicans on abortion, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell telling reporters Tuesday that most members of his conference would prefer the issue "be dealt with on a state level."

Graham, R-S.C., who has long advocated for legislation that would prohibit abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, introduced his bill Tuesday alongside leadership from some of nation’s largest anti-abortion advocacy groups, including March for Life and Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. The legislation would ban most abortions after 15 weeks but include exceptions for rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother.

“We have made the decision as a group here,” said Graham, referring to the advocates. “You’ve got issues at the state level, you’ve got issues at the federal level. We're trying to pick a position we think will rally the country to be more sympathetic to an unborn child.”

But his bill, introduced just two months before the November midterms, may be complicated for his fellow Republicans. Since the June 24 Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Republicans have largely limited their legislative pushes on the issue to the state level.

Some Republican strategists have warned against focusing on abortion messaging after Kansas voters overwhelmingly defeated a ballot initiative this year that would have added language to the state constitution that abortion was not a constitutional right.