Why the conventional wisdom about 2022 has been so wrong

About the only thing more dramatic than the upsurge in Democratic fortunes heading into November has been the stunning Ukrainian military gains in the Kharkiv region.

While political forecasts are still suspect eight weeks before the elections, the polling website FiveThirtyEight now gives Democrats a 69 percent chance of holding the Senate and surprisingly high 26 percent odds of hanging on to the House.

Remember that not too long ago smart political handicappers were prophesizing a Republican tsunami.

Amy Walter, the editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report and one of the best analysts around, summed up the political mood in early April: “Every metric we use to analyze the political environment — the president’s approval rating, the mood of the electorate, the enthusiasm gap — all point to huge gains for the GOP this fall.”

Similarly, a Washington Post analysis by Philip Bump in July was headlined, “A likely 2022 red wave may sweep Trump apologists into office.”