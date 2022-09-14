Sanders blocks Senate measure to avert rail stoppage

Sen. Bernie Sanders objected Wednesday to an effort to get unanimous Senate consent to a measure that would seek to avert a work stoppage in the freight rail industry that could begin as early as Friday.

Sen. Richard M. Burr, R-N.C., came to the Senate floor to seek unanimous consent to a joint resolution that would require the unions and railroads to accept the recommendations of a presidential emergency board to avoid a strike or lockout. The effort came as the Friday expiration approaches of a 30-day cooling off period that began when the board made the recommendations on Aug. 16.

"If we do not force this issue, at 12:01 tomorrow night, railroads will shut down and the economic impact on the American people is $2 billion a day," Burr said. "This is the president's bipartisan emergency board that came back with its recommendation to the Biden administration."

Sanders, I-Vt., said Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is meeting with unions and management in search of agreement. "I hope those meetings lead to an agreement that is fair and is just," Sanders said.

But he said the rail industry reported $20 billion in profit last year and spent $18 billion on stock buybacks and dividends.