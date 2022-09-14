This ‘weird committee’ isn’t calling it quits quite yet

It felt almost like a graduation ceremony Wednesday at the final hearing of the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress, as witnesses and lawmakers alike celebrated their wins and dreamed of the future.

“This is the most important work going on in Congress today,” said Diane Hill of the Partnership for Public Service.

Hill is part of a constellation of about four dozen “fix Congress” groups that have closely followed the committee since its inception in 2019 and want to see its mission continue.

“There is a strong contingent outside of Congress that’s very engaged on these issues and they care deeply about them,” she said. “I don’t see the cohort going away."

The panel has always had an expiration date, and is set to end in just a few short months at the conclusion of this Congress. During the hearing, Hill and her fellow witnesses proposed ways to keep the modernization flame burning.