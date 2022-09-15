Yellen defends IRS cash infusion, plugs customer service plans

The IRS will use part of its new $80 billion influx of cash to fully staff in-person help centers, increase phone and online services and assemble a team of experts to guide the agency’s customer service efforts, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen announced Thursday.

Speaking at the IRS’ New Carrollton facility in Lanham, Md., Yellen emphasized that Democrats’ budget infusion for the tax-collecting agency will allow it to modernize, moving away from aging computer systems, over-reliance on paper filings and traditional mail, and other outdated practices.

Democrats’ climate, tax and health care law containing nearly $80 billion for the IRS “provides the funding to transform the IRS into a 21st-century agency,” Yellen said. “While all the improvements won’t be done overnight, taxpayers can expect to feel real differences during the next filing season.”

Over the next six months, Yellen said such differences will include:

Fully staffing all IRS Tax Assistance Centers to triple the number of taxpayers they can serve to 2.7 million.

Hiring customer service agents to cut phone wait times and answer 85 percent of calls, up from just 10 to 15 percent during the latest tax filing season.

Automating the scanning of millions of individual paper returns to speed processing.

Allowing more online correspondence.

Assembling a council of private sector customer service experts to advise the IRS.

GOP criticism

Yellen’s speech comes as Republicans take aim at Democrats’ IRS budget boost, arguing it will lead the government to hire an “army” of new auditors that the American people don’t want.