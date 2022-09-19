Midterms 2022: April seems like ancient history

ANALYSIS — Less than six months ago — April, to be specific — Democrats were wringing their hands about the party’s prospects in November and Republicans were counting their chickens before their midterm eggs had hatched.

It was only late April when Republican political guru Karl Rove and veteran Democratic strategist Doug Sosnik agreed that the 2022 midterm elections were likely to be a disaster for Democrats.

Nor was veteran Democratic pollster (and Joe Biden strategist) John Anzalone exactly oozing optimism during a Politico interview with Ryan Lizza in mid-April.

Among journalists following the election cycle closely, Blake Hounshell of The New York Times put it this way in late April: “The collective mood of Democratic insiders has darkened appreciably in recent weeks. Pollsters and prognosticators are forecasting increasingly dire results for their party in the November midterm elections. Inflation, the No. 1 issue on the minds of voters, is accelerating. And despite a booming job market, the president’s average approval rating hasn’t budged since January, when it settled into the low 40s.”

Hounshell wrote that other Democrats “use words like ‘horrible’ and ‘debacle’ to describe a political environment that has gone from bad to worse over the last three months.”