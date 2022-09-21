Jan. 6 committee-led elections bill passes House, but has an uncertain Senate future

The House quickly took up and passed its response to a Senate proposal on how to overhaul a 135-year-old law governing the counting of presidential electoral votes, sending the hot-button issue back to the other side of the Capitol.

The final tally Wednesday was 229-203, with nine Republicans voting in favor. Among them was Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who joined with House Administration Chair Zoe Lofgren to introduce the bill Monday after months of anticipation.

Cheney and Lofgren are members of the select committee investigating last year’s Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. The pair want to revise the Electoral Count Act of 1887, a law then-President Donald Trump’s supporters sought to exploit as part of an effort to stop Congress from counting electoral votes and declaring Joe Biden won the election.

The other Republicans who voted for the bill are Adam Kinzinger of Illinois (another Jan. 6 committee member), Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Chris Jacobs of New York, John Katko of New York, Peter Meijer of Michigan, Tom Rice of South Carolina and Fred Upton of Michigan.

All the Republicans either lost their primaries or have announced they will retire at the end of this Congress, and only Jacobs did not vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.