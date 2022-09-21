Midterm elections could set another turnout record this year

In a rare moment of unity, Republicans and Democrats are poised to come together to set yet another turnout record in the 2022 elections.

Remember that the country set a modern record for turnout in a midterm election in 2018 with 50.1 percent and a modern record for turnout in a presidential election in 2020 with 66.8 percent, per statistics from the United States Election Project.

President Donald J. Trump deserves most of the credit for those records. He was the turnout engine for both Republicans and Democrats but obviously motivated each side to vote for conflicting reasons. Republicans wanted to support and defend Trump, while Democrats vehemently opposed him.

It can be easy to forget how extraordinary the past two election cycles have been. The 2018 turnout was 10 points higher than the average midterm turnout over the previous 40 years (39.4 percent), and 2020 turnout was 10 points higher than the average presidential turnout over the previous 40 years (56.5 percent). So it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some reversion to the mean in 2022 without Trump in the Oval Office and without the pressure of a life-altering global pandemic.

But that doesn’t appear to be where we’re headed. Two enthusiastic parties are a key ingredient for record-breaking turnout, and that’s what is likely to happen again this November.