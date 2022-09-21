Senators to seek action on Democratic political disclosure bill

As outside groups from both sides of the political aisle invest hundreds of millions of dollars in the midterm elections, senators planned to try on Thursday to start a debate on a measure to unmask more donors. They are not likely to succeed.

The bill, known as the DISCLOSE Act, would require corporations, trade associations and nonprofit organizations that engage in electioneering to publicly disclose donors who contribute more than $10,000 over two years.

Democrats have pushed for more disclosure since the 2010 Supreme Court decision in the Citizens United case that led to donors being able to give unlimited amounts. Congressional Republicans have opposed it, arguing it would chill free speech including grassroots lobbying efforts that don’t directly relate to elections.

The procedural motion on whether to take up the bill Thursday would require 60 votes and is almost certain to come up short.

“It feels like we’re living though 'Groundhog Day' if Senate Democrats are holding another vote on the DISCLOSE Act; all indications are that history will repeat itself yet again and the legislation will fail on the floor," said GOP campaign finance lawyer Michael Toner. "As a practical matter The DISCLOSE Act is dead for this Congress.”