After funding tech research, lawmakers look at risk of theft

After passing legislation that could pump almost $250 billion into cutting-edge scientific research and semiconductor manufacturing, lawmakers are turning their attention to protecting the fruits of that spending from theft by America’s rivals, particularly China.

The Senate Intelligence Committee last week released a report and held a hearing to examine the counterintelligence threats not only to government entities but also to private companies and universities that are increasingly targeted by foreign spy agencies trying to steal the latest technological advances.

“The classic spy versus spy model” of espionage that emerged in the aftermath of World War II “is pretty much in the historic dustbins at this point,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., chairman of the committee, said at the hearing.

“Our nation now faces a dramatically different threat landscape than it did even a couple of decades ago,” Warner said. “Today’s foreign intelligence threats are not just obviously targeting the government … but are increasingly looking at the private sector to gain technological edge over our key industries.”

The committee’s investigation, including classified briefings with intelligence officials and public discussions with private companies and U.S. universities, found that as much as $600 billion worth of U.S. intellectual property — in the form of designs, patents and breakthroughs — is stolen each year.