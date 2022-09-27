For those tempted to predict the midterms — don’t

Long before the rise of the polling industrial complex, voters still hungered to know the election results in advance.

One hundred years ago, in the run-up to the 1922 off-year elections, newspaper reporters offered predictions based on interviews with national party officials and local insiders.

And they weren’t half bad.

An election-eve analysis in 1922 by the Chicago Tribune estimated that the Republican margin in the House would dwindle to 25 to 30 seats. In truth, the out-of-power Democrats gained 77 seats to cut the GOP majority to just 18.

These days, of course, the politically obsessed devour every poll and hyperventilate if a candidate gains 1.8 percent among women who attended college but did not graduate. And if that poll is coupled with another survey that shows a gain of 0.7 percent among left-handed independents, then we have a certifiable major political trend.