Convenience, backlash mix as candidates vote by proxy in House

Proxy voting has been both a blessing and a curse for House members on the campaign trail this season.

Members have used the practice to their advantage, jetting off to make in-person appearances on the campaign trail. But they have also faced backlash, with opponents accusing them of voting from their “pajamas” or “phoning it in.”

Renewed several times, proxy voting was first authorized in May 2020 to help protect House members from COVID-19. Lawmakers must first sign a letter attesting they are “unable to physically attend proceedings in the House Chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency.” After that, they can designate a colleague to announce their votes on the floor without needing to be in Washington at all.

They may swear their absences were caused by the pandemic, but throughout 2022, data shows proxy voting peaked in the week that a member's primary election was held. The 21 percent rate of proxy voting in those weeks was nearly double the weekly average of 11 percent for the 117th Congress overall, CQ Roll Call found.

Challengers have used such votes as fodder for attacks, accusing prime offenders of neglecting their duties in Washington. Yet even infrequent proxy voters got some heat. Here’s a look at how proxy voting became a tricky subject for four incumbents to navigate on the campaign trail, regardless of political party or even how often they used it.