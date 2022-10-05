12 dates that define the 2022 midterm elections

There are still five weeks before Election Day, but it’s not too early to take a look back at the key dates that have defined the 2022 midterm cycle.

Some historic moments, such as the confirmation of the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, aren’t included because they didn’t have a measurable impact on the campaign. Other issues, such as crime and immigration, are part of the political conversation but tougher to pin to a specific date.

Jan. 6, 2021. President Donald Trump’s supporters storm the Capitol in an attempt to prevent the counting of the certified presidential election results. Twenty-one months later, the insurrection is still a part of the national conversation with a consistent stream of legal and political headlines. It created a sense of urgency for measures to secure the voting process and has increased focus on races for election administration officials. The public hearings by the select House committee kept Jan. 6 in the spotlight throughout the summer of 2022 and complicated GOP efforts to keep voters focused on Democrats in power.

Aug. 26, 2021. A suicide bomber kills 183 people, including 13 U.S. military servicemembers, at the Kabul airport. The country’s exit from Afghanistan was the point when President Joe Biden’s job approval rating inverted, and he has never recovered. A month before the airport bombing, Biden’s job rating was 53 percent approve and 43 percent disapprove, according to the FiveThirtyEight average. A month after the bombing, Biden was at 45 percent approve and 49 percent disapprove. Other factors, including economic issues, have kept the president underwater, but it’s clear that Biden lost the benefit of the doubt after Afghanistan.

Nov. 2, 2021. Republican Glenn Youngkin is elected governor of Virginia. Youngkin’s victory in a state that Biden carried by 10 points just a year earlier provided a blueprint for GOP candidates trying to keep Trump involved while also being able to project a more mainstream general election message. It also emboldened Republicans to reach deep into Democratic territory when searching for takeover targets. Combined with the closer-than-expected result in New Jersey on the same day, anything Biden won with 55 percent or less in 2020 now looked within reach.