Biden and DeSantis offer praise for joint response to Hurricane Ian

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that his administration would stay as long as it takes to help Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida recover from the devastation left by Hurricane Ian.

"We're not leaving until this gets done, I promise you that," Biden said in Fort Myers, Fla., after touring storm damage from the air.

"I'm sure it's much worse on the ground, but you can see a whole hell of a lot of the damage from the air," Biden said. "Unfortunately, I've been to a whole lot of disaster areas in the last couple of months, the last six months."

Biden, who said that, all told, he may have visited the sites of a dozen major disasters, had plenty of praise Wednesday for DeSantis, a Republican and potential 2024 campaign rival, calling the governor's work "pretty remarkable."

"We've worked hand in glove. We have very different political philosophies, but we’ve worked hand in glove," the president said. "We’ve been completely lockstep, there's been no daylight."